Cricket pitches reopen in England with extra sanitation required

Cricket pitches around England have reopened following lockdown easing.

The government has given approval that the recreational game can return with extra safety restrictions in place.

At Twickenham Green in London this lunchtime (July 11) an umpire was seen providing hand sanitiser to players, and ensuring the cricketers' balls remained disinfected.

Other guidelines include limiting matches to 30 people, restricting the use of saliva to shine the ball, and requiring players to maintain social distancing at wicket celebrations.