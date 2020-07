Watch: Nellore municipal staff use earthmover to bury Covid-19 patients’ bodies

The staff used earthmover to bury bodies of Covid-19 patients.

Staff wearing PPE can be seen moving bodies out of an ambulance.

The bodies were then dumped in the ground using an earthmover.

The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Nellore district administration has ordered a probe into the incident.

This is the third such incident in Andhra Pradesh in the recent past.