Lee's Summit man leaves hospital after long COVID-19 battle

30 DAYS ON A VENTILATOR-- MONTHS IN RECOVERY. THIS MORNING -- A COVID-19 PATIENT FROM LEES SUMMIT IS HOME. 41 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR CAITLIN KNUTE IS IN OVERLAND PARK WITH WHO THAT MAN CREDITS FOR SAVING HIS LIFE. Caitlin Knute: Kevin and Dia, this was definitely a joyous sendoff, not just for Everidge Cade and his family, but the staff members here who've come to know him well after he's been here not once but twice in his battle against Covid-19. cheering in hallway AFTER BEING IN THE HOSPITAL SINCE APRIL 6TH..

THIS WAS MORETHAN JUST A FONDFAREWELL..

THIS WAS ACELEBRATION.73 YEAR OLD EVERIDGECADE INITIALLY WENT TOTHE HOSPITAL FORSHORTNESS OF BREATH.HIS ONLY COMMUNICATIONWITH FAMILY?

VIDEOCONFERENCING FROM AHOSPITAL BED.HE WAS INTUBATED THENEXT DAY..

UNCONCIOUS..ON A VENTILATOR..

ANDSEPARATED FROM HISFAMILY.HE WOULD STAY LIKE THATFOR A MONTH.Everidge Cade, Covid Patient:"I want to tell everybody, thisis not a joke.

So if a personthinks for some reason, you'be okay.

You may not."CADE CREDITS DOCTORSWITH SAVING HIS LIFE..BUT THE TIME ON AVENTILATOR TOOK ITSTOLL.Cade:"I think obviously the physicalaspect, because you gothrough some challenges, andif you don't have the will andthe desire to go forward, youwon't make it.

And then beingaway from your family."HE WAS TRANSFERREDFROM SAINT LUKE'S EASTHOSPITAL TO SAINT LUKE'SREHABILITATION CENTER INOVERLAND PARK WHEREHE EXPERIENCED SOMESETBACKS... SOMETHINGDOCTORS SAY IS RARE..BUT POSSIBLE.Brad Steinle, Medical DirectorSt.Luke's Rehab Institute: well the vast majority maynot have anything but we'vseen injuries to the kidneys,the heart, the lungs.

We've senstrokes in these patients aswell.FOR CADE..

HE WAS ABLETO OVERCOME THOSECHALLENGES..

MUCH TOTHE DELIGHT OF HISFAMILY..

INCLUDING HISWIFE OF ALMOST 45YEARS.Janice Cade, WIFE:: oh a relief, a happiness, ajoy I can't even express!

Youknow, I've been without myhusband for 94 days.CAITLINMr. Cade was adamant aboutthe importance of wearingmasks in public, so we want tostress we wore ours heretoday, and I'm only takingmine off because I'm six feetfrom my photographer.As for what Cade is mostlooking forward to now thathe's out?

Just sitting at home, talking with his wife. In Overland Park, Caitlin Knute, 41 Action News.

