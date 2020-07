‘BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt when focus should be on Covid’: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said BJP is trying to topple the government in the state.

Gehlot said when the focus should be on fighting coronavirus, BJP is playing politics.

“My ministers have to fight to save the government in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said.

BJP has crossed all the limits..the leaders are now arrogant, they were not like this under Vajpayee government,” Gehlot added.

