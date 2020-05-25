League is not done yet says Zidane, doesn't comment on James future

|
Zinedine Zidane French association football manager and former player
Real not about to get complacent after Barca slip-ups - Zidane
'I will not coach for 20 years, it's exhausting', says Zidane
Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud
James Rodríguez Colombian footballer
Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match
Hazard, Asensio back for Real return against Eibar, says Zidane
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
Real two wins from title after beating AlavesReal Madrid are two wins away from clinching La Liga title after Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio goals give them victory over Alaves.
BBC News
Marcelo to miss Real Madrid's La Liga title run-in
Champions League: Quarter-final draw
Champions League: Man City could face Juventus or Lyon in quarter-finalsManchester City will face Juventus or Lyon in the Champions League quarter-final if they overcome Real Madrid.
BBC News
Madrid Capital of Spain
Spain PM ‘disturbed’ by scandal involving former kingMADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister said Wednesday that he is “disturbed” by the financial scandal surrounding former King Juan Carlos I that is being..
WorldNews
Barcelona audit report clears of its wrongdoings from smear campaign scandalMADRID, July 6 (Xinhua) -- FC Barcelona published an audit report from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) on Monday, saying that the club did...
WorldNews
Real Madrid go four points clear after late win over GetafeReal Madrid took a big step towards winning La Liga on Thursday by battling past Getafe to move four points clear of Barcelona, with five games left. Sergio..
WorldNews
Hundreds of taxis block Madrid's streets in protest at city council's post-lockdown policy
B-roll
La Liga chief eyes June 11 return, warns players of responsibilities
La Liga Top professional Spanish football division
European round-up: Sevilla fight back to tighten grip on top fourSevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave them a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La..
WorldNews
Luis Suarez strikes as Barcelona keep the pressure on LaLiga leaders Real MadridBarcelona moved to within one point of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga with a 1-0 win over Espanyol, whose relegation was confirmed after defeat in a..
WorldNews
