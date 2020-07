With The Pandemic Raging, Is It Safe To Go To The Salon?

Although it may not seem like it, hair salons are not considered essential businesses.

But if they're opening up in your area, should you go?

According to Allure, the most important factors to consider are the conditions of your local area and the recommendations made by health professionals.

Then, consider whether you can get there on your own, or whether you have to take public transportation.

Hint: Going in your own car is better.