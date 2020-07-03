Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers: 'She's Not Epstein'

Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers told a judge on Friday that Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein weren't terribly close.

According to Newser, they made the statement in asking a judge to free her on a $5 million bond.

Maxwell was arrested last week in New Hampshire.

Prosecutors say Maxwell, 58, helped Epstein recruit, groom, and sexually abuse girls for years.

Her lawyers told the court their client denies the charges, saying, 'Ghislaine Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein.'

Maxwell is due in court Tuesday on her request to be released until her trial.