Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United.

The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their game in hand.David McGoldrick scored his first Premier League goal to give the Blades the lead and pounced again in the second half to seal a stunning victory after Oli McBurnie’s fine header had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.

