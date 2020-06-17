Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Frank Lampard English association football player and manager
Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Sheffield United F.C. Association football club
McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat ChelseaSheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
BBC News
Sheffield United v Chelsea: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Sheffield United footballer Oli McBurnie fined for drink-drivingScotland and Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie admitted the charge and is fined £28,500.
BBC News
Danny Dix killing: Three jailed over Rotherham attackDanny Dix was fatally hurt in an unprovoked attacked after Rotherham United played Sheffield United.
BBC News
Chelsea F.C. Association football club
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
Thursday's football gossip: Godfrey worth £50m, Norwich tell DortmundNorwich want £50m for Dortmund target, Havertz tells Chelsea he wants to join, Ajax join the race for Hojbjerg, plus more.
BBC News
David McGoldrick Association football player
Manchester United F.C. Association football club
Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Saturday's gossip column: Arsenal face battle for CeballosArsenal face competition for the permanent signature of Ceballos, Man Utd want Chiesa, plus more.
BBC News
Manchester United v Southampton: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
De Gea 'proud' to beat Schmeichel record at Man UtdDavid de Gea has spoken of his pride after surpassing Peter Schmeichel's appearance record for an overseas player at Manchester United.","content":"David de Gea..
WorldNews
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Man City to learn European fate on Monday
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25Published
Champions League: Quarter-final draw
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Oli McBurnie association football player
Premier League Association football league in England
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five at BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home recordBurnley end new champions Liverpool's hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez's second-half equaliser.
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources