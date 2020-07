Fundraiser for LVMPD officer Mikalonis Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:48s - Published 5 days ago Fundraiser for LVMPD officer Mikalonis at Open Gym Fitness in Las Vegas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend METRO OFFICER ..SHAY MIKALONIS.THIS WAS AT 'OPEN GYMFITNESS'..NEAR CHEYENNE AND HUALAPAI.OFFICER MIKALONIS WAS SHOT LASTMONTH DURING A BLACK LIVESMATTER PROTEST ON THE LAS VEGASSTRIP...LEAVING HIM PARALYZED FROM THENECK DOWN.THE GYM'S OWNER SAYS THERE WASA GREAT TURN OUT..AND PEOPLE DID WORKOUTS TORAISE MONEY."THIS TRAGEDY HIT REALLY CLOSETO HOME FOR US HERE AT OPENGYM FITNES BECAUSE SHAY'S MOMAND STEP-DAD HAVE BEEN LONG-TERM MEMBERS, AND THEY'VEBECOME PERSONAL FRIENDS ASWELL.SO TO WATCH THEM GO THROUGHWHAT THEY'VE GONE THROUGH WITHSHAY OVER THE LAST MONTH HASBEEN HEARTBREAKING."EARLIER THIS MONTH..OFFICER MIKALONIS WASTRANSPORTED TO A LONG-TERMREHABILITATION CENTER OUT OFSTATE.HIS UNCLE PREVIOUSLY TOLD 13ACTION NEWS..HE COULD BE THERE UP TO A YEAR.C-C-S-D'S REOPENING PLAN IS N





