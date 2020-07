Disney World reopens as COVID-19 cases spike in Florida.

DISNEY WORLD IS BACK OPEN FORTHE FIRST TIME SINCE MID-MARCH.CNN'S NATASHA CHEN REPORTS..IT'S NOT THE FIRST DISNEYRESORT TO REOPEN WORLDWIDE ...BUT IT IS THE FIRST TO REOPENIN THE U-S WITH NEW SAFETYMEASURES.NATS DISNEY THEME PARKS MAYBE AN ESCAPE TO A FICTIONALBUBBLE...BUT NO AMOUNT OF PIXIE DUST CANWIPE AWAY THE REALITIES OF APANDEMIC."IT DOES FEEL A BIT SURREAL."EITHER QUICK SHOTS BACK TO BACKOR A QUAD BOX.IT'S A WHOLE NEW WORLD OFTEMPERATURE CHECKS, PARTIESSEPARATED ON RIDES, TOUCHLESSPAYMENTS AND ENTRY, ANDREQUIRED FACE MASKS THAT MUSTLOOP AROUND...HUMAN EARS.THERE ARE ALSO FAR FEWER PEOPLEIN THE PARKS, DUE TOSIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED CAPACITYAND A REQUIRED ADVANCEDRESERVATION FOR PEOPLE WANTINGTO GO IN."I DO FEEL A BIT NERVOUS WHENTRYING TO DO ALL THE THINGSAND ENJOY DOING AGAIN, BUT ALSOREMEMBERING TO DO THEM ASSAFELY AS I POSSIBLY CAN.WEARING AN N95 MASK TO THEPARKS, SOCIAL DISTANCING FROMOTHER PARK GOERS, PACKINGCLOROX WIPES, PACKING HANDSANITIZER, KEEPING MY HANDSCLEAN AT ALL THE DIFFERENT HANDWASHING STATIONS." "COOL!

IJUST WASHED MY HANDS" FORLOCALS - AND THEME PARKBLOGGERS - IN ORANGE COUNTY,FLORIDA, WHERE COVID CASES ARERISING RAPIDLY ALONG WITH THEREST OF THE STATE..."WE FEEL SAFER AT THEME PARKSTHAN WE DO AT ANY OTHER NORMALSTORE OR RESTAURANT; WHETHERIT'S UNIVERSAL OR GOING TO WDWOR DISNEY SPRINGS, IT JUST - ITFEELS SAFER AT THE THEME PARKS,THEME PARKS THAT REOPENED INTHE PAST MONTH NATS RIDESFREQUENTLY STOPPED SO EMPLOYEESCOULD SANITIZE THEM, PLEXIGLASS ESPECIALLY IN TIGHTQUEUES...AND SOMETHING HEDOESN'T ALWAYS SEE OUTSIDEDISNEY PROPERTY."IT REALLY BLEW ME AWAY THATEVERYONE WAS FOLLOWING ALL THERULES.I DEFINITELY DIDN'T EXPECTTHAT." ORANGE COUNTYOFFICIALS WERE ASKED THURSDAYIF THEY'D SEEN COVID CASESSTEMMING FROM THE THEME PARKSTHAT ARE ALREADY OPEN..."I WON'T BE LYING TO SAY THATWE HAVE NOT SEEN A CASE HEREAND THERE THAT MENTIONS ONE OFTHE PARKS.BUT WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANOUTBREAK IN ANY OF THE PARKSTHAT ARE OPEN SO FAR THAT WEARE AWARE OF." DISNEY'SCHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER SAID IN ABLOG POST THIS WEEK: "WE HAVEREIMAGINED THE DISNEYEXPERIENCE SO WE CAN ALL ENJOYTHE MAGIC RESPONSIBLY." ANDTHAT INCLUDES THE MANYRESTAURANTS ON DISNEY PROPERTYLIKE CHEF ART SMITH'SHOMECOMIN',WHICH HAS A NEW PATIO ANDSPACED OUT TABLES..."EVERYONE WANTS TO ENJOY THEIRTIME HERE, BUT SAFELY.I THINK TOGETHER, WE'RE DOINGTHAT." HE SAYS PEOPLE NEEDA SAFE WAY TO GET A LITTLECOMFORT FOOD AND MAGIC RIGHTNOW."IT AIN'T NOT HOW WE ARE INGOOD TIMES, IT'S HOW WE ARE INTHE HOSPITAL..INCLUDING A FIREFIGHTER..AND