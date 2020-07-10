Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties

|
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Brexit briefing: 173 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Coronavirus: UK opts out of EU Covid-19 vaccine schemeThe UK's ambassador to the EU confirms the move, saying the UK would not have a say on decisions.
BBC News
700% rise in EU settlement scheme refusals, figures showOne in 10 applicants who received outcomes last month given no immigration status, new data shows
Independent
Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:51Published
