Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties

Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties

Duda's re-election crucial if ruling PiS is to deepen reforms that EU says increase political control over courts.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit briefing: 173 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 173 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Coronavirus: UK opts out of EU Covid-19 vaccine scheme

 The UK's ambassador to the EU confirms the move, saying the UK would not have a say on decisions.
BBC News

700% rise in EU settlement scheme refusals, figures show

 One in 10 applicants who received outcomes last month given no immigration status, new data shows
Independent
Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels [Video]

Talks to ease Serbia-Kosovo tensions to resume in Brussels

On Sunday, the EU will mediate the first high-level meeting between the two sides since November 2018.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:51Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

Shuk_bi

Shukur Biya Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties https://t.co/pd5rqGFI2E https://t.co/nBH5l9gHoK 29 minutes ago

deji_of_lagos

Deji Sadiq Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties Duda's re-election crucial if ruling PiS is to deepen re… https://t.co/rbElSpuL51 44 minutes ago

IstanbulGav

Gavin in Istanbul Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties @AJENews https://t.co/jnElZV0dE8 #Poland #EU… https://t.co/yp05Xno1kq 52 minutes ago

Peter_de_Pagter

Peter de Pagter Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties https://t.co/zpGEv1Fv9R via PdP 53 minutes ago

TimesofIsrael

The Times of Israel Poles go to polls to vote in tight presidential runoff https://t.co/q6xdeiWIYz 1 hour ago

Automobilnews1

Automobilnews Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties | Poland News – EAST AUTO NEWS https://t.co/gJCVXb2Wat 1 hour ago

globalupdate_24

Global Update 24 Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties | Poland News https://t.co/VT7lI9UVSV 2 hours ago

patllala

patlala RT @AJENews: Poles vote in presidential polls that could define EU ties https://t.co/tPjnzkEa94 https://t.co/yOcd3kPa4g 2 hours ago