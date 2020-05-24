Global  
 

Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops
Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops

Michael Gove says face masks should not be mandatory in shops

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells Andrew Marr face masks should not be mandatory in shops and he 'trusts people's good sense' to choose to wear one.

