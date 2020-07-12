Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive.

Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive and admitted to hospital.

Veteran actor is in stable condition with mild symptoms. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus, hours after her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan contracted the infection.

On Saturday evening, Big B and Abhishek had taken to their social media pages and confirmed about getting diagnosed with coronavirus.

A sanitisation drive was carried out at the Bachchans' Jalsa residence in the morning and a team of doctors arrived to take samples of those whose tests were pending.