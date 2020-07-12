Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News

Amitabh tests positive, fans perform puja for speedy recovery|Oneindia News

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive.

Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive and admitted to hospital.

Veteran actor is in stable condition with mild symptoms. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for coronavirus, hours after her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law, megastar Amitabh Bachchan contracted the infection.

On Saturday evening, Big B and Abhishek had taken to their social media pages and confirmed about getting diagnosed with coronavirus.

A sanitisation drive was carried out at the Bachchans' Jalsa residence in the morning and a team of doctors arrived to take samples of those whose tests were pending.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

imdivakarbgs

DIVAKAR KUMAR RT @indiatvnews: "I have tested CoviD positive" #AmitabhBachchan tweets; fans and friends flood his Twitter timeline with get well soon wis… 3 hours ago

JamuiDhananjay

धनंजय जमुई RT @indiatvnews: #AmitabhBachchan tests Covid-19 +ve: Twitter prays, fans flood social media | UPDATES https://t.co/fWZg2UGD2V 3 hours ago

indiatvnews

India TV #AmitabhBachchan tests Covid-19 +ve: Twitter prays, fans flood social media | UPDATES https://t.co/fWZg2UGD2V 4 hours ago

Gianni27vl

Gianni27 RT @SputnikInt: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for #COVID19, fans break down on Twitter @SrBachchan https://t.co/cvB… 6 hours ago

KeyruninPawar

Kiran Pawar RT @Spotboye: Former Amnesty India Chief Aakar Patel is at the receiving end of brutal trolls for his remarks on superstar Amitabh Bachchan… 6 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE Former Amnesty India Chief Aakar Patel is at the receiving end of brutal trolls for his remarks on superstar Amitab… https://t.co/1ukz640ivL 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery [Video]

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery

Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive. Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery. Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News [Video]

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19 [Video]

Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Bollywood wishes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor & several others took to Twitter sending their support and prayers. Big B..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published