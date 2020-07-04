Global  
 

Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery
Video Credit: ANI
Massive fanbase of Amitabh Bachchan is in worry after actor tested COVID-19 positive.

Fans performed puja at temple in Bhopal for his recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive and admitted to hospital.

Veteran actor is in stable condition with mild symptoms.

Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa' [Video]

Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa'

Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and both were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms [Video]

Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild COVID symptoms

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit of the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive.

COVID-19: Bhopal's Badwale Mahadev Temple set up unique way for devotees to pour milk on 'Shivalinga' [Video]

COVID-19: Bhopal's Badwale Mahadev Temple set up unique way for devotees to pour milk on 'Shivalinga'

To avoid any danger of coronavirus infection, Bhopal's famous Badwale Mahadev Temple has set up a unique way for devotees to pour milk on 'Shivalinga' in month of 'sawan' and to avoid any danger of coronavirus infection. A 16- feet long pipe has been put up to make a way to perform the ritual. With this, devotees will be able to pour water and milk on 'Shivalinga' without touching it. "The devotees had been demanding for a long time that they should be allowed to offer milk and water to the 'Shivalinga' in 'sawan', this method will made devotees happy and administration less concerned as we following the norms," said Convener of the Badwale Mahadev Temple, Sanjay Aggarwal. believed prominent among the Dwadash Jyotirligas.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma appointed as protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh

 Earlier on Thursday, twenty-eight Ministers, who joined the Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor at..
Ash, Jaya's COVID-19 results awaited: Tope

After Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that they had been tested positive for...
