Fans of Amitabh Bachchan perform puja for actor's speedy recovery

Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and both were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.
To avoid any danger of coronavirus infection, Bhopal's famous Badwale Mahadev Temple has set up a unique way for devotees to pour milk on 'Shivalinga' in month of 'sawan' and to avoid any danger of coronavirus infection. A 16- feet long pipe has been put up to make a way to perform the ritual. With this, devotees will be able to pour water and milk on 'Shivalinga' without touching it. "The devotees had been demanding for a long time that they should be allowed to offer milk and water to the 'Shivalinga' in 'sawan', this method will made devotees happy and administration less concerned as we following the norms," said Convener of the Badwale Mahadev Temple, Sanjay Aggarwal. believed prominent among the Dwadash Jyotirligas.
