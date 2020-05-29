Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

He said that the whole world is praying for him, and spread joy in nation after completing the quarantine time.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kailash Kher Kailash Kher Indian pop-rock singer


Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian actor

Coronavirus: Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan tests positive

 The actor and his son were taken to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.
BBC News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wishes Amitabh Bachchan a 'quick recovery' from COVID-19

 Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for coronavirus.
DNA
COVID-19: Big-B arranges busses to send migrant workers to home in UP [Video]

COVID-19: Big-B arranges busses to send migrant workers to home in UP

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's AB Corporation Limited along with Mahim Dargah Trust and Hajiali Dargah Trust jointly flagged-off 10 buses for migrants amid coronavirus pandemic. They flagged-off the buses in Mumbai on May 29. The 10 buses will go to various parts of Uttar Pradesh. Around 275 passengers will go to Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and various other locations. The migrants were provided with food items for their journey from Maharashtra to UP.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19 [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Covid-19: India’s share in daily global cases now 12%

 India’s Covid-19 caseload crossed 8.5 lakh, a day after going past the 8 lakh mark, as the country added another record number of cases on Saturday — nearly..
IndiaTimes

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered [Video]

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital [Video]

Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on social media and appealed to everyone who had met him in the last 10 days to get tested. Amitabh’s son..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid [Video]

Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid

From a World Health Organisation team set to visit China to search for the Covid-19 virus' origin, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishing Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro a speedy recovery - here are..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published