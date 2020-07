Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Bollywood wishes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor & several others took to Twitter sending their support and prayers.

Big B shared the news on Twitter after being tested positive.

He appealed to everyone who had met him in the last 10 days to get tested.

