Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery.
On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes.
This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."
Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him, and spread joy in nation after completing the quarantine time.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai's Versova after his dubbing session. The actor was seen wearing a mask due to COVID-19 outbreak. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan was seen at a beach.
Actress Disha Patani was spotted in Juhu on June 24. Disha was spotted exiting a store in Juhu in orange pants pairing it with white Spaghetti and black mask. Disha Patani will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Prabhu Deva's 'Radhe'. While Abhishek Bachchan was snapped post his dubbing session in Versova. He was spotted wearing a white jumper, skin-color pants, white mask and a backpack. The actor has three interesting films lined up for release including 'The Big Bull'.
A couple in Mumbai, who owned a company named NOUS Home Automation claimed to make country's first Infra Red touchless thermal scanner. According to Co-Founder of the company Geetica Srivastava the thermal scanner can tell temperature in some seconds and it doesn't require any human to operate it. The thermal scanner has proximity sensor, so the scanner get activated from a certain distance. The thermal scanner has features like, it start and alarm when a person with fever comes into its radious. The company deals in smart home products.
Mumbai Police Naik Rajani Jabare is a front line COVID-19 warrior, who helped many patients, who are suffering from dreadful disease. Rajani is deputed in Bhoiwada Police Station and reaching to people after she gets an emergency call from the control room. Without worrying the infection of COVID-19, Rajani is helping the people. Mumbai is one of the most affected cities of the country which are suffering from COVID-19. Several police personnel got infected of COVID-19 while performing their duties, many also died.
Katy Perry, Kane Brown and Summer Walker also have dropped new tunes in time for the weekend. "Smile" is the the title track from Perry's forthcoming fifth album with the same name. The upbeat song contains lyrics about perseverance and she shared the backstory on her official Instagram account. "This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love." He enlists fellow artists Swae Lee and Khalid to sing about the ups and downs of relationships.
Jessica Simspon turned 40 this week, and the multi-hyphenate mom of three is clearly feeling amazing in her skin. The Open Book author shared a celebratory mirror selfie on Instagram in which she appears to be bare-faced, and as always, her fans are loving it — as are we. The caption reads: "I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!).
Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32Published
From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16Published