Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy recovery.

On social media platforms, mostly Twitter and Instagram, actors including Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani, Bhumi Pednekar, Ritiesh Deshmukh sent in their prayers and wishes.

This came after the Senior Bachchan, 77, tweeted to millions of his followers: "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited."

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian actor

Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

Kailash Kher prays for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive of COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kailash Kher on July 11 prayed for the speedy recovery of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. He said that the whole world is praying for him, and spread joy in nation after completing the quarantine time.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Coronavirus: Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan tests positive

 The actor and his son were taken to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.
BBC News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan wishes Amitabh Bachchan a 'quick recovery' from COVID-19

 Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for coronavirus.
DNA

Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Indian actor

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19

Abhishek Bachchan tests positive of COVID-19

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has also been tested positive for COVID-19. Abhishek tweeted the information on his Twitter handle and informed that his father and him both have been tested positive for coronavirus. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Abhishek Bachchan seen in Mumbai's Versova

Abhishek Bachchan seen in Mumbai's Versova

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai's Versova after his dubbing session. The actor was seen wearing a mask due to COVID-19 outbreak. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan was seen at a beach.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published
'Malang' girl Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai

'Malang' girl Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai

Actress Disha Patani was spotted in Juhu on June 24. Disha was spotted exiting a store in Juhu in orange pants pairing it with white Spaghetti and black mask. Disha Patani will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Prabhu Deva's 'Radhe'. While Abhishek Bachchan was snapped post his dubbing session in Versova. He was spotted wearing a white jumper, skin-color pants, white mask and a backpack. The actor has three interesting films lined up for release including 'The Big Bull'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Govt OKs use of skin ailment drug for Covid patients

 Drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Itolizumab, for restricted emergency use on Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute..
IndiaTimes

San Antonio hospital treated patient who attended 'COVID party,' doctor says

 Dr. Jane Appleby, the chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, says the hospital treated a patient who attended a 'COVID party.'
 
USATODAY.com

'I thought this was a hoax': Patient, 30, dies after attending 'COVID party,' doctor says

 Young people are increasingly catching and spreading coronavirus, and similar parties have been reported in other areas of the nation.
USATODAY.com

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry


Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Mumbai couple claims to make India's first infrared touchless thermal scanner

Mumbai couple claims to make India's first infrared touchless thermal scanner

A couple in Mumbai, who owned a company named NOUS Home Automation claimed to make country's first Infra Red touchless thermal scanner. According to Co-Founder of the company Geetica Srivastava the thermal scanner can tell temperature in some seconds and it doesn't require any human to operate it. The thermal scanner has proximity sensor, so the scanner get activated from a certain distance. The thermal scanner has features like, it start and alarm when a person with fever comes into its radious. The company deals in smart home products.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:55Published
Woman Police Naik in Mumbai helping people during COVID-19 lockdown

Woman Police Naik in Mumbai helping people during COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai Police Naik Rajani Jabare is a front line COVID-19 warrior, who helped many patients, who are suffering from dreadful disease. Rajani is deputed in Bhoiwada Police Station and reaching to people after she gets an emergency call from the control room. Without worrying the infection of COVID-19, Rajani is helping the people. Mumbai is one of the most affected cities of the country which are suffering from COVID-19. Several police personnel got infected of COVID-19 while performing their duties, many also died.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Katy Perry, Kane Brown New Music

Katy Perry, Kane Brown New Music

Katy Perry, Kane Brown and Summer Walker also have dropped new tunes in time for the weekend. "Smile" is the the title track from Perry's forthcoming fifth album with the same name. The upbeat song contains lyrics about perseverance and she shared the backstory on her official Instagram account. "This whole album is my journey towards the light - with stories of resilience, hope, and love." He enlists fellow artists Swae Lee and Khalid to sing about the ups and downs of relationships.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Jessica Simpson Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie, 40th Birthday

Jessica Simpson Stunning Makeup-Free Selfie, 40th Birthday

Jessica Simspon turned 40 this week, and the multi-hyphenate mom of three is clearly feeling amazing in her skin. The Open Book author shared a celebratory mirror selfie on Instagram in which she appears to be bare-faced, and as always, her fans are loving it — as are we. The caption reads: "I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!).

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published
Instagram Bans Conversion Therapy Posts

Instagram Bans Conversion Therapy Posts

Instagram Bans Conversion Therapy Posts

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published

Riteish Deshmukh Riteish Deshmukh Indian actor


Bhumi Pednekar Bhumi Pednekar Indian actress


Live: Celebs wish Big B, Abhishek speedy recovery

India's Covid-19 caseload has crossed the 8.5 lakh mark. The rapid spread of the pandemic has seen...
IndiaTimes - Published

Wishes pour in for Amitabh and Abhishek

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan announced that they both have tested positive for COVID-19. No sooner...
IndiaTimes - Published


Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital

Covid: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan infected, admitted to hospital

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news on social media and appealed to everyone who had met him in the last 10 days to get tested. Amitabh’s son..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:14Published
Big B shares pic with A#743

Big B shares pic with A#743

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user. On Friday, Big B treated his fans with an adorable throwback photo of him with his kids Abhishek and Shweta.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published