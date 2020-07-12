COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery

Abhishek Bachchan , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Gurudwara Yahiyaganj's Secretary, Manmohan Singh Happy said, "May God heal them fast and save them and the whole world from this pandemic." Meanwhile in Kolkata, actor's fan club organised 'Yajna' for Big-B's speedy recovery. The 'Yajna' will be continued till Amitabh Bachchan's recovers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive on July 12 while COVID-19 report of Jaya Bachchan was negative.

Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities ..

