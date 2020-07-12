Global  
 

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13.

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11.

He is admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery

A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club, the 'yagna' will continue till Bachchan recovers from the deadly coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:46Published
COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Amitabh Bachchan, wishes for speedy recovery

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID [Video]

Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVID

CNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account. "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities ..

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery

Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Gurudwara Yahiyaganj's Secretary, Manmohan Singh Happy said, "May God heal them fast and save them and the whole world from this pandemic." Meanwhile in Kolkata, actor's fan club organised 'Yajna' for Big-B's speedy recovery. The 'Yajna' will be continued till Amitabh Bachchan's recovers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive on July 12 while COVID-19 report of Jaya Bachchan was negative.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Amitabh and Abhishek also tested positive. Jaya Bachchan has, however, tested negative. Amitabh is currently..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published
Viral Posts This Week: Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid-19 [Video]

Viral Posts This Week: Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Amitabh Bahcchan and Abhishek Bachchan on social media confirmed they have both been tested positive for novel coronavirus and have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The nation prays..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 02:55Published
Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine' [Video]

Hema Malini dismisses rumours of ill health, says she's 'absolutely fine'

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini has dismissed rumours about her ill health, and said she is "absolutely fine" with the blessings of Lord Krishna. Rumours of the BJP leader being hospitalised..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published