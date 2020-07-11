Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said in a statement today.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan who were on Saturday admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 have undergone rapid antigen testing.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

The Test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday.