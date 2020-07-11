Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

Amitabh Bachchan & Son Abhishek test positive, condition stable with mild symptoms | Oneindia News

As the prayers and best wishes to a quick recovery pour in, The latest update is that Bollywood actor Amitabh Bacchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai, said in a statement today.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has revealed that Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan who were on Saturday admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 have undergone rapid antigen testing.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

The Test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who were also tested for novel coronavirus will be out on Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19

Both of us are having mild symptoms and have been admitted to hospital, tweets Mr. Abhishek Bachchan.
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

mhaodyu0

Mhao Odyuo RT @WeTheNagas: Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19; both admitted to Mumbai hospital. Other family members, includin… 14 seconds ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital as well as outside Amitabh Bachchan's two bunga… https://t.co/bwq9oA058C 59 seconds ago

NiteshJ28211293

Nitesh Jha🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #JayaBachchan, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan and Aaradhya test negative for coronavirus, @SrBachchan and @juniorbachchan COVID-… 1 minute ago

2011_pradip

pradip mohan kanrar RT @news18dotcom: The Bachchans' residence, Jalsa, has been sealed and declared a containment zone. Follow live updates here: https://t.… 1 minute ago

latestly

LatestLY After #AmitabhBachchan and #AbhishekBachchan Test Positive for #COVID19, BMC Declares Their Juhu Bungalow #Jalsa As… https://t.co/1jCm5L2LEC 3 minutes ago

Lisha82596499

Lisha💞💞💞 RT @Spotboye: BMC officials sanitize Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa after the father-son duo tested positive for C… 4 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com The Bachchans' residence, Jalsa, has been sealed and declared a containment zone. Follow live updates here: https://t.co/wyEY5sDA05 5 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English .@juniorbachchan tests COVID-19 positive, urges fans to stay calm #AbhishekBachchan https://t.co/thHy5r2vHL 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19 [Video]

Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Bollywood wishes Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from Covid-19. Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor & several others took to Twitter sending their support and prayers. Big B..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:38Published
Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19 [Video]

Celebrities wish Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan speedy recovery from COVID-19

With Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and his son hospitalised in Mumbai hospital with COVID-19, celebrities from the film world and other walks of life sent in their messages wishing the duo a speedy..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered [Video]

Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered

From Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan testing positive for Covid-19 to PM Modi lauding Delhi’s effort in COVID fight, here are the top updates on the coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published