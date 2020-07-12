Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Kosich's Democracy 2020: July 12, 2020
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 05:24s - Published
John Kosich's Democracy 2020: July 12, 2020

John Kosich's Democracy 2020: July 12, 2020

The president's tax returns, vote by mail safety, Ohio's rainy day fund just some of the issues in John Kosich's Democracy 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

An extended conversation with Vice President Mike Pence in this morning's Democracy 2020 [Video]

An extended conversation with Vice President Mike Pence in this morning's Democracy 2020

John Kosich has an extended conversation with Vice President Mike Pence on Lordstown and the loss of GM and the Coronavirus in this morning's Democracy 2020.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 04:57Published
John Kosich's Democracy 2020; June 14 [Video]

John Kosich's Democracy 2020; June 14

In this Flag Day edition of Democracy 2020 John Kosich looks at police reforms in America and the sudden decision by Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to resign.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 05:00Published
john Kosich's Democracy 2020 with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine May 17, 2020 [Video]

john Kosich's Democracy 2020 with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine May 17, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joins John Kosich to talk about the reopening of the state, the coronavirus fight and what he would do if he was commissioner of baseball.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 06:33Published