John Kosich's Democracy 2020: July 12, 2020

The president's tax returns, vote by mail safety, Ohio's rainy day fund just some of the issues in John Kosich's Democracy 2020.



Related videos from verified sources An extended conversation with Vice President Mike Pence in this morning's Democracy 2020



John Kosich has an extended conversation with Vice President Mike Pence on Lordstown and the loss of GM and the Coronavirus in this morning's Democracy 2020. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 04:57 Published 2 weeks ago John Kosich's Democracy 2020; June 14



In this Flag Day edition of Democracy 2020 John Kosich looks at police reforms in America and the sudden decision by Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to resign. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 05:00 Published on June 14, 2020 john Kosich's Democracy 2020 with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine May 17, 2020



Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joins John Kosich to talk about the reopening of the state, the coronavirus fight and what he would do if he was commissioner of baseball. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 06:33 Published on May 16, 2020