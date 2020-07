Video: Heat advisory in effect for most of eastern Massachusetts Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:58s - Published 1 week ago The heat index could reach up to 96 degrees on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MINUTES FOR AREAS EAST OF 495.THESE ARE THE SPOTS WE DO HAVETHE BEST RISK OF SEEING THATHEAT INDEX UP TO 96.VERY HOT DAY FOR US, FOR SURE.IT IS SOMETHING THAT EVENOUTSIDE OF THE ADVISORY IT WILLBE A HOT DAY.MAKE SURE THAT YOU ARE PREPAREDFOR THAT AND IF YOU ARE GOING TOBE OUTSIDE, PACT ACT COOL WATER.WE HAVE TEMPERATURES IN THE 70’SAS YOU MOVE WEST.EVENTUALLY YOU WILL GET IN ONTHAT.A BREAK WE BEGIN FOR THE MIDDLEOF THE WORKWEEK.FO NOW, WE ARE ON THE HIGH-ENDOF THE SCALE AS TEMPERATURES ARECLIMBING THROUGH THE 80’S.WE HAVE THAT DEW POINT STARTINGTO FALL.YESTERDAY HOWARD DEW POINT WASIN THE 70’S.TODAY IT IS STARTING TO FALLTHROUGH THE MID 60’S AS OUR WINDIS TAKING ON A MORESOUTHWESTERLY ELECTION.YOU WILL FEEL ITTEMPERATURES MAKE THEIR WAY INTOTHE 90’S.THIS IS THE HEAT INDEX FORECASTFOR ADVERT, WITH A HEAT INDEXGETS INTO THE LOW 90’S THIS APPYOU CAN SEE A FEW STORMS SOUTHDEVELOPING.IT LOOKS LIKE IT IS MAINLY WESTOF 495 AND T THE NORTH.IT’S NOT GOING TO BE THATIMPACTFUL.IT IS SOMETHING WHERE YOU MIGHTSEE A SPRINKLE OR TWO PASSING BYTHESE AREAS BEFORE THINGSDIMINISH.HIGH TEMPERATURES TODAY REACHINGTOWARD 90 DEGREES.70’S TONIGHT, THEN TOMORROW WEHAVE MID 80’S WITH THAT STORMPOTENTIAL.IT IS AN IMPACT WEATHER DAY ASWE SEE THE STORMS DEVELOPING.REALLY FIRING OFF IN THEEVENING.THAT IS THE BIGGER CONCERN.STORM CHANCES LINGER INTOTUESDAY, NOT QUITE AS STRO





