Armie Hammer And His Wife Are Seperating
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, have announced they are separating.

The couple have been married for 10 years.

Armie and Elizabeth announced the split via social media.

The pair and their two kids, 5 and 3, had been quarantining together in the Cayman Islands for months, People.com reports.

CNN reports that Hammer has returned to Los Angeles.

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers make kids 'top priority' amid split [Video]

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers make kids 'top priority' amid split

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are making their two children a "top priority" amid their "amicable" split.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:05Published
Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with [Video]

Trending: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are engaged, Armie Hammer and wife split, and Jada Pinkett-Smith admits affair with August Alsina.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned [Video]

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

On This Day: 13 July 1999

 Director Stanley Kubrick's final film, "Eyes Wide Shut," premiered in Los Angeles. (July 13)
 
USATODAY.com

Search for Glee actress expands to nearby cabins

 The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday and will now include boats and expand to nearby cabins...
USATODAY.com

Armie Hammer and Wife Elizabeth Announce Divorce

Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers, are calling it quits on their marriage ... the couple...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizSeattle Times



Tweets about this

JackieWarner13

jac💜 Armie Hammer post about him & his wife seperating seems so sweet & nice. 2 days ago


Armie Hammer ist wieder Single [Video]

Armie Hammer ist wieder Single

Nach zehn Jahren Ehe ist alles aus zwischen dem Schauspieler und seiner Frau. Noch im Mai hatte das Paar seinen Hochzeitstag zusammen gefeiert.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:19Published
Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split [Video]

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers split

Armie Hammer has split from his wife Elizabeth Chambers, after 13 years together and a decade of marriage.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:46Published