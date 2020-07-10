Armie Hammer And His Wife Are Seperating

Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, have announced they are separating.

The couple have been married for 10 years.

Armie and Elizabeth announced the split via social media.

The pair and their two kids, 5 and 3, had been quarantining together in the Cayman Islands for months, People.com reports.

CNN reports that Hammer has returned to Los Angeles.