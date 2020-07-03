Global  
 

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,819
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,819 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday.

Coronavirus: Treat relatives of care home residents with dementia as key workers, charities say

 Department of Health and Social Care says it will release details on allowing care home visits 'shortly'
Independent
The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,650 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Thursday – up by 48 from 44,602 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,517 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Tuesday – up by 126 from 44,391 the previous day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,391 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday – up by 155 from 44,236 the previous day.The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.The DHSC also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, there were 581 positive test results. Overall, a total of 286,349 cases have been confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

