Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared while boating last Wednesday and is presumed dead.

Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to...

"Glee" actress Heather Morris wants to join the search for her friend and former co-star Naya Rivera,...

CBS Los Angeles Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who disappe… https://t.co/I4FDvdD5N1 7 minutes ago

Find Naya Rivera RT @CBSLA : Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared while bo… 1 minute ago