Families must make difficult decision whether to send kids back to school or do e-learning
Families across the Tampa Bay area are faced with a tough decision as they are just weeks away from their first day of school.
The decision is whether to send their kids back to school for in-person learning or keep them home for e-learning.
Dispatch from Puerto Rico: Poor Kids Can’t ZoomSAN JUAN, PR - Online learning can be a useful solution for children whose schools are closed. But not for those living in poverty, where there is often little Internet connectivity. For the Boys..
Hillsborough parents, teachers advise on virtual learning ahead of new school yearNext week, parents in Hillsborough County will make their final decision on how to send their kids back to school: if not face-to-face, students will need to go digital.
Engage Young Minds All Summer with These At-Home Tips!After the last bell rings at school and summer officially starts, most kids are at risk of developing "summer brain funk". This is due to the lack of homework and instruction they usually receive on a..