Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Families must make difficult decision whether to send kids back to school or do e-learning
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Families must make difficult decision whether to send kids back to school or do e-learning

Families must make difficult decision whether to send kids back to school or do e-learning

Families across the Tampa Bay area are faced with a tough decision as they are just weeks away from their first day of school.

The decision is whether to send their kids back to school for in-person learning or keep them home for e-learning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Eircans

Peter Phefo @MbuyiseniNdlozi But Mbuyiseni, don’t you think it was a difficult situation to keep the ban? You have families dep… https://t.co/qIR2g5JSyh 4 hours ago

iam_Mosses

Humanist 🇳🇬 Family honour and social expectations play a powerful role in perpetuating #FGM, making it extremely difficult for… https://t.co/qWJwj8wqAp 2 days ago

Nabe2SaveRH

@N2SaveRH RT @Bowerygals: Who Cares? Now, All of Us Must https://t.co/gjL7f4ymqh "costs..we expect will be absorbed by women, who disproportionately… 3 days ago

health_ottawa

Ottawa Home Health Services There may come a point in time when a senior can no longer live on their own, though, so as members of their famili… https://t.co/ZjQfmfOtM4 4 days ago

Bowerygals

K Webster Who Cares? Now, All of Us Must https://t.co/gjL7f4ymqh "costs..we expect will be absorbed by women, who disproporti… https://t.co/TxDXGBsZJZ 4 days ago

BCurious4Eva

Anna Rose @LeanderISD Thank you for the update. It must be difficult making all of these huge decisions that impact so many f… https://t.co/qDo63V2iKZ 5 days ago

caileyhall

Cailey Hall I truly feel for students and their families who have to make the difficult decision about whether they want to do… https://t.co/RpxtNxhVHx 6 days ago

MaryseTennant

Maryse Tennant The Grenfell inquiry starts again but most BSRs won't be able to attend. A difficult decision to make. Justice need… https://t.co/JGzzg2UwIg 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dispatch from Puerto Rico: Poor Kids Can’t Zoom [Video]

Dispatch from Puerto Rico: Poor Kids Can’t Zoom

SAN JUAN, PR -  Online learning can be a useful solution for children whose schools are closed.  But not for  those living in poverty, where there is often little Internet connectivity. For the Boys..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
Hillsborough parents, teachers advise on virtual learning ahead of new school year [Video]

Hillsborough parents, teachers advise on virtual learning ahead of new school year

Next week, parents in Hillsborough County will make their final decision on how to send their kids back to school: if not face-to-face, students will need to go digital.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:53Published
Engage Young Minds All Summer with These At-Home Tips! [Video]

Engage Young Minds All Summer with These At-Home Tips!

After the last bell rings at school and summer officially starts, most kids are at risk of developing "summer brain funk". This is due to the lack of homework and instruction they usually receive on a..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:35Published