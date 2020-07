Placer County businesses, guests adapt to renewed business restrictions

GUARD WITH THIS LATEST NEWS,BUT SHE WANTS THE PUBLIC TOKNOW HER BUSINESS IS STILLOPEN WITH OUTDOOR SEATING.WE LOVED WINE WE LOVE BEINGOUTDOORS TUCKED AWAY ON THEPLACER COUNTY WINE TRAILS.IT'S RANCHO RUBLE RUN YOURIT'S OWNED BY KERRY HAYES ANDHER HUSBAND.SO WE'VE BEEN DOING A LOTRESERVATIONS WE'VE HAD WE'VEDONE LIVE MUSIC IN OUR PARKINGLOT THE WINERY HAS ASANITATION STATIONS SET UP BYTHE ENTRANCE IN A MASKREQUIREMENT.THE OWNER OF THE WINERYSAYS THERE'S PLENTY OF OUTDOORSEATING TO ACCOMMODATE SOCIALDISTANCING.

WE'RE FOLLOWINGTHE RULES WHERE IT'S MOSTIMPORTANT TO US TO PUT OURCUSTOMER SAFETY SAFETY FIRSTOVER PROFITS, BUT THIS WEEKHASAN FOUND OUT PLACER COUNTYWAS INCLUDED IN THE LIST OFCOUNTIES NOW ORDERED BY THESTATE TO ELIMINATE INDOOROPERATIONS.

SO TODAY, OURBUSINESS WAS EXTREMELY SLOWAND IT'S REALLY HARD AS ASMALL BUSINESS OWNER.

WHEN YOUHAVE ALL THE SPACE AVAILABLENOT ALL WINERIES ARE THE SAMEAND ESPECIALLY IN PLACERCOUNTY IN RESPONSE TOINCREASING COVID-19 CASESSTATEWIDE THE STATE PUBLICHEALTH OFFICER ANNOUNCED THATCOUNTIES ON THE STATE'SMONITORING LIST FOR 3 DAYSWILL BE ORDER TO DRAW BACK ONREOPENING EFFORTS.

THISINCLUDES DINING RESTAURANTS.WINERIES TASTING ROOMS FAMILYENTERTAINMENT CENTERS MOVIETHEATERS USE IN CARD ROOMS INPLACER COUNTY.

I KNOWEVERYBODY'S TRYING TO HELP USUNCLAIMED PLACER COUNTY BUTFINANCIALLY IT'S BEEN VERYVERY DIFFICULT.THE PLACER COUNTY HEALTHOFFICER ISSUED A STATEMENT INRESPONSE TO THE NEW ORDERSAYING I UNDERSTAND HOWFRUSTRATING THIS IS FOR LOCALBUSINESSES IN MY HOPE IS THATOUR WHOLE COMMUNITY WILL PULLTOGETHER AND PROMOTE THEPERSONAL PRECAUTIONS THAT CANHELP REVERSE THESE DISEASETRENDS BUT WELL GUESS LIKERENEE POINT IS SEE THECONSTANT CHANGES CAN BE A BITOVERWHELMING SO FLUID.IT SEEMS LIKE EVERYTHING'SCHANGING DAY TO DAY AND ITHINK THAT'S WHAT MOST PEOPLEARE SEEN HE'S HOPING PEOPLECONTINUE TO PATRONIZE SMALLBUSINESSES IT'S FEARFUL FORWHAT THE SMALL BUSINESSES AREHAVING TO GO THROUGH.GO OUT AND SUPPORT HIM.AGAIN HEALTH OFFICIALS AREURGING PEOPLE TO WASH THEIRHANDS AND CONTINUE TO WEAR AMASK IN PUBLIC LIVE AT THECAPITOL CHARMAINE NERO FOX 40NEWS.CHARMAINE THANK YOU VERY