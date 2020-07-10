Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zimbabwe lockdown: Grandmothers offer free therapy
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:11s - Published
Zimbabwe lockdown: Grandmothers offer free therapy

Zimbabwe lockdown: Grandmothers offer free therapy

The Friendship Bench programme aims to tackle depression and anxiety during the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa

Zimbabwe tobacco: Biggest foreign currency earner hit by COVID-19 [Video]

Zimbabwe tobacco: Biggest foreign currency earner hit by COVID-19

Zimbabwean farmers describe how the coronavirus pandemic is eating into a vital cash crop.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:59Published

Coronavirus Economic Fallout Batters Zimbabwe Bird Sanctuary

 A fish eagle swoops over the water to grab a fish in its talons and then flies to its nest. Nearby are a martial eagle, a black eagle, an Egyptian vulture and..
WorldNews

Breast cancer: Zimbabwe woman's struggle to avoid mastectomy

 A Zimbabwean woman is campaigning to get the machine fixed to avoid a mastectomy.
BBC News
Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths [Video]

Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths

Botswana said on Friday it had received test results from samples sent to Zimbabwe to determine the cause of death of hundreds of elephants but is waiting for more results from South Africa next week before sharing findings with the public. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Friendship bench Friendship bench


You Might Like


Tweets about this