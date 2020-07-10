Zimbabwe lockdown: Grandmothers offer free therapy

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa
Zimbabwe tobacco: Biggest foreign currency earner hit by COVID-19
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:59Published
Coronavirus Economic Fallout Batters Zimbabwe Bird SanctuaryA fish eagle swoops over the water to grab a fish in its talons and then flies to its nest. Nearby are a martial eagle, a black eagle, an Egyptian vulture and..
WorldNews
Breast cancer: Zimbabwe woman's struggle to avoid mastectomyA Zimbabwean woman is campaigning to get the machine fixed to avoid a mastectomy.
BBC News
Botswana gets first test results on elephant deaths
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52Published
Friendship bench
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this