Heather Morris wants to help find 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:06s
Heather Morris wants to help find 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

Heather Morris wants to help find 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

Heather Morris has pleaded to join the search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, California.

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera disappearance: Police shares update after searching surrounding buildings: Nothing came of it

 Attach Main Entertaiment Image: naya-rivera-disappearance-police-shares-update-after-searching-surrounding-buildings-nothing-came-of-it.jpg The search for Naya..
WorldNews

Search for Glee actress expands to nearby cabins

 The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday and will now include boats and expand to nearby cabins...
USATODAY.com

Heather Morris Heather Morris American actress, dancer, singer and model

Heather Morris prays for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera [Video]

Heather Morris prays for 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera

Heather Morris has called for prayers for Naya Rivera after her former 'Glee' co-star went missing while on a boat trip.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:03
More Cast Members Slam Lea Michele [Video]

More Cast Members Slam Lea Michele

Lea Michele's bad week just got worse. Earlier this week she's was called out for racist and diva behavior by co-star Samantha Ware. People magazine reports that other co-stars are piling on with horrific stories of her bad behavior. 'Glee' co-star Heather Morris tweeted shade at Lea, saying she was very difficult to work with. "You were nothing but a nightmare to me and fellow understudy cast members" Spring Awakening co-star Gerard Canonico.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 01:07

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California


California California State in the western United States

Florida reports 15,000 new virus cases in a day, a US record

 Florida has registered more than 15,000 new cases of coronavirus in a day, easily breaking a record for a US state previously held by California, according to..
WorldNews
US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego [Video]

US sailors injured in explosion, fire on naval ship in San Diego

Several US sailors suffered injuries following an apparent explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Deigo, California on Sunday, US media reported citing the US Navy. Authorities were working to put out the fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The agency said it was working with federal firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the cause of which was not reported. "Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams are responding to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) located on Naval Base San Diego. More information to follow," Naval Surface Forces tweeted The ABC News reported that the department said that several sailors were being treated for a "variety" of injuries at the scene.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56

Heather Morris Prays For Naya Rivera's Safe Return After She Goes Missing

Heather Morris is sending her prayers up after hearing that her Glee co-star Naya Rivera is missing...
Just Jared


‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Asks to Join Search for Naya Rivera: ‘We Are Feeling Helpless’

"Glee" actress Heather Morris wants to join the search for her friend and former co-star Naya Rivera,...
Billboard.com


Glee stars share prayers after Naya Rivera goes missing at California lake

Demi Lovato and Heather Morris are among the Glee actors sharing messages of hope and requests for...
Belfast Telegraph


Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Search Continues For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Sonar equipment and a specially-trained dog are being used to search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera in murky California waters. According to CNN, Ventura County authorities say the recovery operation..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34
Lea Michele Deletes Twitter [Video]

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter

Lea Michele has deleted her Twitter account over the disappearance of her Glee co-star Naya Rivera. Michele’s account on the platform disappeared on Saturday. Michele has not yet addressed the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41
Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Teams Enter Day 5 In Search At Lake Piru For 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared while boating last Wednesday and is presumed dead. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:26