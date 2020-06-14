Child killed in crash, mother hospitalized

HAS DIED...AND HIS MOTHER IS INTHE HOSPITAL.THE SCENE -- REALLY HARD TOSEE.THREE VEHICLES INVOLVED...ONE OF THEM SPLIT IN HALF.LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER AUSTIN CARTERLIVE NEAR LAKE MEAD AND RAMPARTWITH LATE BREAKING DETAILS ONTHOSE HURT.AD LIBS SCENEWE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THATNEARLY RECORD BREAKINGHEAT...TODAY HASBREAKING NEWS JUST IN.ACTRESS KELLY PRESTON -- H
You Might Like
Tweets about this
yuuji RT @japantimes: Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child https://t.co/2hbvnHztpq 10 hours ago
Tokyo Happenings Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child https://t.co/YtrObL2uMd 2 days ago
YYT Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child | The Japan Times https://t.co/d1FxXkBs4l 2 days ago
Andy Vermaut Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child https://t.co/hWN4CQqyqZ https://t.co/2unpadIjMK 2 days ago
The Japan Times Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child https://t.co/2hbvnHztpq 2 days ago
Occurred on July 9, 2020 / Alpharetta, Georgia, USA Info from Licensor: "I was sitting at the pool relaxing and reading a book while watching my two sons swim, when I heard a tree cracking and then my..