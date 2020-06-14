Child killed in crash, mother hospitalized Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:57s - Published 4 minutes ago Child killed in crash, mother hospitalized Police say a young boy was killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Lake Mead and Rampart. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HAS DIED...AND HIS MOTHER IS INTHE HOSPITAL.THE SCENE -- REALLY HARD TOSEE.THREE VEHICLES INVOLVED...ONE OF THEM SPLIT IN HALF.LET'S GET STRAIGHT TO 13 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER AUSTIN CARTERLIVE NEAR LAKE MEAD AND RAMPARTWITH LATE BREAKING DETAILS ONTHOSE HURT.AD LIBS SCENEWE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THATNEARLY RECORD BREAKINGHEAT...TODAY HASBREAKING NEWS JUST IN.ACTRESS KELLY PRESTON -- H







You Might Like



Tweets about this yuuji RT @japantimes: Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child https://t.co/2hbvnHztpq 10 hours ago Tokyo Happenings Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child https://t.co/YtrObL2uMd 2 days ago YYT Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child | The Japan Times https://t.co/d1FxXkBs4l 2 days ago Andy Vermaut Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child https://t.co/hWN4CQqyqZ https://t.co/2unpadIjMK 2 days ago The Japan Times Monument in Ikebukuro unveiled to mark 2019 car crash that killed mother and child https://t.co/2hbvnHztpq 2 days ago Tested Limits @DuaneChris0427 @DrShayPhD @tarrimarkel What about the accused driver’s worst day? Imagine being involved in a cras… https://t.co/45Xs9cdiUo 1 week ago