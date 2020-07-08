CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

The wait of class 12th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams is finally over as the board has declared the results today at its official result portal.

CBSE directly released the scorecard on its website cbseresults.nic.in.

Scroll down to check direct link, other sites where results can be viewed.

Students can now see their class 12th results 2020 online at carious official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and as well as applications.

Lakhs of students were patiently waiting for the results to be released after the CBSE board decided to cancel the pending exams and provide the results according to the new marking scheme.