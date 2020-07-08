Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:54s - Published
CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

CBSE Class 12th results declared: How to check result, watch the video to find out | Oneindia News

The wait of class 12th students of Arts, Commerce and Science streams is finally over as the board has declared the results today at its official result portal.

CBSE directly released the scorecard on its website cbseresults.nic.in.

Scroll down to check direct link, other sites where results can be viewed.

Students can now see their class 12th results 2020 online at carious official websites, IVRS telephone numbers and as well as applications.

Lakhs of students were patiently waiting for the results to be released after the CBSE board decided to cancel the pending exams and provide the results according to the new marking scheme.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

JAC 10th results 2020: Jharkhand Matric results declared, check here

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, declared the class 10th board exam results on its...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress ready to talk to Sachin Pilot| Oneindia News

Rajasthan govt in crisis, Congress says doors open for talks with Sachin Pilot; I-T raids conducted at Ashok Gehlot's aides houses, Congress blames BJP for horse-trading and intimidation; Bengal BJP..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published
Assam floods: Situations worsens; NDRF carry out rescue operation in Barpeta [Video]

Assam floods: Situations worsens; NDRF carry out rescue operation in Barpeta

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated with four more people losing their lives on July 12. Floods have affected nearly 13 lakh people in 24 districts, as per govt report. Barpeta is the worst-hit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:27Published
BJP MLA's son flouts curfew, gets dressed down by woman cop | Oneindia News [Video]

BJP MLA's son flouts curfew, gets dressed down by woman cop | Oneindia News

A woman constable posted in Surat, Gujarat, was filmed blasting a minister's son & his friends for violating lockdown. She stopped the 5 men, out at night in a car, without masks and took them to task...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:23Published