CBSE class 10th results declared: 91.46 percent students pass | Oneindia News

CBSE has announced class 10 results.

91.46 per cent students have passed class 10 CBSE exams. Total 18,85,885 students had registered for class 10 exams this year out of which 18,73,015 appeared and 17,13,121 students have passed.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' shared on his twitter account that @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in .

CBSE does not award marks and percentage for class 10 and instead uses grading system to mark performance of a student.The board has prepared class 10 result on the basis of the alternate assessment scheme it had submitted in Supreme Court on June 26.

As per the revised assessment scheme, students who sat for all their examinations in class 10 will have their final result declared based on their performance in the exam.

