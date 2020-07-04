Global  
 

Debate over masks rages on in Florida
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Debate over masks rages on in Florida

As we look ahead to Tuesday, our state's record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases will play a big role in whether some local municipalities vote to mandate masks.

