Eye On The Day 7/13 Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 minutes ago Eye On The Day 7/13 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: The coronavirus spreads through Florida, a fire that started on a U.S. Navy vessel continues to burn, and some stunning comet images to start your week. Have you caught a glimpse of "NEOWISE?" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Eye on the Day for Friday, July 10, 2020



EYE ON THE DAY: Record COVID-19 death tolls in some states, the search for a missing actress continues, and the Big Ten goes conference-only for the fall. Do you think the plan will work? Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago Eye on the Day for Thursday, July 9, 2020



EYE ON THE DAY: COVID-19 continues surging in the South, the White House talks schools reopening, and a poll says people will be spending less money post-pandemic. What are some changes you’ll make? Credit: CBS 62 Detroit Duration: 01:24 Published 4 days ago Eye On The Day 7/9



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: COVID-19 continues surging in the South, the White House talks schools reopening, and a poll says people will be spending less money post-pandemic. What.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:24 Published 4 days ago