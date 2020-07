Lampard 'wasn't pinning hopes' on City ban Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:19s - Published 4 minutes ago Lampard 'wasn't pinning hopes' on City ban Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he never hoped for an extra Champions League place after Manchester City's two-year European ban was overturned. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision



Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 10 minutes ago