Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published 7 seconds ago Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Wolves for the final top-four place. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Man City ban overturned: What does CAS decision mean for Chelsea, Manchester United and Leicester’s hopes of Champions League football? The race for Champions League football just got even more tense after it was confirmed Man City will...

talkSPORT - Published 3 hours ago







Tweets about this