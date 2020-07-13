Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester City's ban from European football overturned
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:49s - Published
Manchester City's ban from European football overturned

Manchester City's ban from European football overturned

Manchester City's two-year UEFA-ban from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision [Video]

Lampard wasn't pinning hopes on Man City Champions League decision

Frank Lampard insists the decision to overturn Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban will not affect his Chelsea players in their final three games of the Premier League season.The Blues are currently third in the table but face a hard-fought battle with the likes of Manchester United, Leicester and Wolves for the final top-four place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Man City's European ban overturned [Video]

Man City's European ban overturned

Manchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Man City Champions League ban: CAS clear Pep Guardiola's club from suspension

 Manchester City have been cleared to play in the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned their two-year ban. On a day that will have..
WorldNews

Manchester City overturn two-year ban from European competition on appeal to Cas

 Manchester City successfully overturn their two-year ban from European club competitions.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | BREAKING | Manchester City's European ban lifted on appeal

Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season after the CAS lifted a...
News24 - Published

Timeline of Manchester City’s FFP case as their two-year European ban is lifted

Manchester City have had their two-year ban from European football lifted by the Court of Arbitration...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

EPL: Raheem Sterling's hat-trick helps Manchester City rout Brighton 5-0

Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City ensured they will finish in the Premier...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

EAboostrz

boostrz RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season after club’s two-year ban from European football… 3 seconds ago

bobbysako

sako isaac bobby RT @BetKingNG: BREAKING: Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season after club’s two-year ban from European football ove… 18 seconds ago

GabrielOtung

fave_briel ❤ RT @SkySportsPL: Manchester City will play in the Champions League next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the club… 19 seconds ago

TheBigquim2004

Quim Mangala City champion🏆 RT @City_Chief: Pep Guardiola will be handed about £150m to bolster his Manchester City squad after the quashing of the club’s two-year ban… 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

'City can now target summer signings' [Video]

'City can now target summer signings'

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire explains why Manchester City can now 'go into the transfer market' after their two-year European ban was overturned.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:44Published
'No obstacle' for new owners after City ruling [Video]

'No obstacle' for new owners after City ruling

International Football Journalist Gavin Hamilton says Manchester City's overturned European ban will encourage potential investors to buy football clubs.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:56Published
Lampard 'wasn't pinning hopes' on City ban [Video]

Lampard 'wasn't pinning hopes' on City ban

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he never hoped for an extra Champions League place after Manchester City's two-year European ban was overturned.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:19Published