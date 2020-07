The end of Europe's best football competition is fast approaching and we finally know who will be facing who... And let's just say, it's going to be wild!

The network and its digital streaming platform CBS All Access will now air all UEFA Champions League,...

All the quarter-final matches of the Champions League will take place from August 12 to August 15.

Live coverage of the 2019/20 Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw from Switzerland as...