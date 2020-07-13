Global  
 

Guardiola: Manchester City won’t apologise for spending money to succeed
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no reason to apologise for their vast spending.The City manager feels the club have been completely exonerated after successfully overturning their two-year ban from European competition at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

'The Financial Fair Play circus must end' - Mourinho

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho calls for clarity over Financial Fair Play after Manchester City's European ban is overturned.
BBC News
CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho [Video]

CAS decision on Man City a disgrace, says Spurs boss Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho critises the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling over Manchester City,

Credit: Reuters - Sports
City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola [Video]

City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says CAS verdict was a good day for football.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp [Video]

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football. .

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology [Video]

Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology

Pep Guardiola has said he is “incredibly happy” after Manchester City had their European ban overturned.The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday lifted a two-year ban imposed on City by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager says club deserve an apology

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team deserve an apology after the club successfully overturned their ban from European club competitions.
BBC News

Court of Arbitration for Sport Court of Arbitration for Sport International arbitral body for sports disputes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United to bounce back from Saints setback

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes his players learned a "hard lesson" as Southampton struck at the death to seal a point that prevented Manchester United climbing into..
WorldNews
Man City's European ban overturned [Video]

Man City's European ban overturned

Manchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Pep Guardiola – Manchester City won’t apologise for spending money to succeed

Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager 'incredibly happy' after Europe ban overturned

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is "incredibly happy" after the club successfully...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsNews24


Man City: Pep Guardiola hits back at 'whispering' Premier League rivals and demands apologies

Pep Guardiola hit back at Manchester City's 'whispering' Premier League rivals on Tuesday afternoon...
Independent - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'I'd have stayed even if we were in L2' [Video]

'I'd have stayed even if we were in L2'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola maintains he would have stayed even if the club had been demoted to League Two for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

Credit: Sky Sports UK
Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League match against Bournemouth as Eddie Howe's men look to cause a huge surprise in their bid to avoid the drop.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban [Video]

Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has branded the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban “disgraceful” and a “disaster”.City’s two-year expulsion was overturned by the Court of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO