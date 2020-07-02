DNC/RNC Warn Against TikTok Use; Empire Strikes Back Rules Box Office | Digital Trends Live 7.13.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 1 minute ago DNC/RNC Warn Against TikTok Use; Empire Strikes Back Rules Box Office | Digital Trends Live 7.13.20 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by Tony Award-winning actor Dan Fogle discussing his graphic novel 'Brooklyn Gladiator'; Beyond the follow and support, black creators are urging their audience to sustain the BLM momentum - we talk to YouTuber Darcei Giles; Ronan Glon brings us up to date on automotive news including the unveiling of the 2021 Ford Bronco, the Audi Q4 E-Tron, and Waymo's return; Drew Prindle brings the best tech-ish crowdfunding campaigns of the week in Awesome Tech You Can't Buy Yet; In the news: Both the DNC and RNC warn against use the TikTok app citing security and privacy concerns - Wells Fargo bans the app on company devices; Tesla drops the price on the new Model Y; Ubisoft execs depart in the wake of sexual harassment investigation; Ubiforward showcases Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, but it's not free of controversy either; Google promises 'something special' today; and Empire Strikes Back is once again #1 at the box office. 0

