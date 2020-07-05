Community Devastated Over 1-Year-Old Boy's Death

A 1-year-old boy was shot to death in his stroller while friends and family had a cookout outside a Brooklyn playground.

D.C. police have made one arrest and have issued warrants for the arrests of others in connection...

WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-year-old boy who was grabbing a phone charger on the way to a community...

A 20-year-old driver was arrested for running over a 10-year old boy and later throwing his body in a...