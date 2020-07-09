Global  
 

Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports, Will Allow Navy To Make Its Own Decision
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports, Will Allow Navy To Make Its Own Decision

Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports, Will Allow Navy To Make Its Own Decision

The Patriot League Council of Presidents announced Monday that it has decided to cancel the fall sports season for its teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

