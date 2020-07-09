Patriot League Cancels Fall Sports, Will Allow Navy To Make Its Own Decision
The Patriot League Council of Presidents announced Monday that it has decided to cancel the fall sports season for its teams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Ivy League postpones athletic competition until 2021, decision could affect Colgate teamsThe Ivy League said it will not hold athletic competitions for fall sports this year, and will not entertain having any competition until at least January 1, 2021. Colgate University teams, who play..
Ivy League Cancel Sports Until JanuaryIvy League school officials have said all sports are canceled until at least January.
The move to scrap games and matches in the fall is due to coronavirus realities.
It would be a challenge but the..