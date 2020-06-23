Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The High Price Tag of Elections This Fall as Officials Prepare for Mail-in and In-Person Voting
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published
The High Price Tag of Elections This Fall as Officials Prepare for Mail-in and In-Person Voting

The High Price Tag of Elections This Fall as Officials Prepare for Mail-in and In-Person Voting

While we still don’t know the results of November’s election, it is clear that it will be costly to count the ballots during the pandemic.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kentucky voters, elections officials looking ahead to November [Video]

Kentucky voters, elections officials looking ahead to November

It will take weeks for Kentucky voters to learn the official final results of Tuesday’s primary, but those responsible for making sure elections run smoothly are already looking ahead to November.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:04Published
Voter turnout is low, board of elections officials say [Video]

Voter turnout is low, board of elections officials say

Voter turnout is low, board of elections officials say

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:14Published