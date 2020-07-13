Vehicle rear ends tractor on US 52

Both drivers are recovering.

Tractor in clinton county.

On sunday police responded to a crash on us 52 (south, near county road 880 west.

Investigators say the farm tractor was traveling southbound on us 52 when a vehicle rear-ended the tractor.

The vehicle overturned and suffered serious damage.

The vehicle driver, and passenger, were transported to the hospital, as well at the tractor driver.

The driver of the vehicle admitted to driving while tired.

