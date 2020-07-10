A body was recovered Monday at Lake Piru in Southern California , the site where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son.

Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New

Authorities renewed the search Friday for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her..

The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday and will now include boats and expand to nearby cabins...

A body has been found on the Southern California lake where "Glee" actress Naya Rivera disappeared Wednesday from a boat, authorities confirmed.

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Body found at lake where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing A body has been found at the California lake where former Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing, police have said.The 33-year-old disappeared while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru on Wednesday.

Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.

The body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for..

A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera.

Body found at site of missing Glee star Rivera A body has been found at the site where authorities were searching for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff's office said on Monday.

Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to...

Hollywood actress Naya Rivera has reportedly died at the age of 33 following a multi-day search for...

Authorities say a body has been found at the Southern California lake where 'Glee' star Naya Rivera...