Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New

Body found at site of missing Glee star Rivera
A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera
Body found in California lake during search for Naya RiveraThe body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for..
WorldNews
Body Found at California Lake Where Naya Rivera DisappearedMs. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
NYTimes.com
Body found at lake where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned
Body found at California lake where 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumably drownedA body has been found on the Southern California lake where "Glee" actress Naya Rivera disappeared Wednesday from a boat, authorities confirmed.
USATODAY.com
Search for Glee actress expands to nearby cabinsThe search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday and will now include boats and expand to nearby cabins...
USATODAY.com
Officials seek 'closure' for family in Rivera searchAuthorities renewed the search Friday for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her..
USATODAY.com
