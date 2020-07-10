Global  
 

Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:27s
Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing

Body Found at California Lake Where 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Went Missing | THR New

A body was recovered Monday at Lake Piru in Southern California, the site where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son.

Body found at site of missing Glee star Rivera

Body found at site of missing Glee star Rivera

A body has been found at the site where authorities were searching for missing "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, the Ventura County Sheriff's office said on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25
A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera

A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera

A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:28

Body found in California lake during search for Naya Rivera

 The body was recovered from the lake where the ‘Glee’ star went swimming days earlier A body was recovered from Lake Piru on Monday during the search for..
WorldNews

Body Found at California Lake Where Naya Rivera Disappeared

 Ms. Rivera, 33, went missing last week after going boating in Lake Piru with her young son.
NYTimes.com
Body found at lake where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing

Body found at lake where Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing

A body has been found at the California lake where former Glee actress Naya Rivera went missing, police have said.The 33-year-old disappeared while on a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40
'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

'Glee' star Naya Rivera presumed drowned

Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is presumed to have drowned after going missing near Los Angeles on Wednesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25

Body found at California lake where 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumably drowned

 A body has been found on the Southern California lake where "Glee" actress Naya Rivera disappeared Wednesday from a boat, authorities confirmed.
USATODAY.com

Search for Glee actress expands to nearby cabins

 The search to find "Glee" TV show star Naya Rivera in a Southern California lake resumed on Sunday and will now include boats and expand to nearby cabins...
USATODAY.com

Officials seek 'closure' for family in Rivera search

 Authorities renewed the search Friday for "Glee" star Naya Rivera, who is believed to have drowned in a Southern California lake while boating with her..
USATODAY.com

Body found in search of lake for 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

Authorities say a body has been found at the Southern California lake where 'Glee' star Naya Rivera...
CTV News - Published Also reported by Daily Record, Japan Today


BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In Lake

BREAKING: Big Sean’s Ex-Fiancée + Glee Star Naya Rivera Dead At 33 After Body Discovered In Lake Hollywood actress Naya Rivera has reportedly died at the age of 33 following a multi-day search for...
SOHH - Published Also reported by Japan Today, Billboard.com


Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ star

Naya Rivera appears to have drowned in ‘tragic accident’; search continues for ‘Glee’ star Authorities planned Friday to renew the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, who is believed to...
WorldNews - Published


Crews Searching For Naya Rivera Find Body Floating In Lake Piru

Crews Searching For Naya Rivera Find Body Floating In Lake Piru

The "Glee" actress is presumed to have drowned after being missing at the lake since Wednesday. Rachel Kim reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:34
Body found at Lake Piru, where officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned

Body found at Lake Piru, where officials believe actress Naya Rivera drowned

Crews searching for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru found a body in the water Monday morning, five days after officials believe the actress drowned during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:05
Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead After Body Is Found

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead After Body Is Found

Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead After Body Is Found The 'Glee' star went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. According to her son, they both jumped..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48