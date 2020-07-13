Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi

Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi

Amid political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on July 14 said that he considers Sachin Pilot one of the most talented, competent and impressive Congress men we have.

He further stated, "We all value him in the party.

He should come and air his grievances, floor is open.

All people are prepared to listen to him." "He may have genuine grievances but where I draw a red flag is that if you try to topple a govt or hurt your own Congress party.

I think everything except that red flag is accepted in party.

It's a capacious party.

I urge, request, beg him to exercise that right." Singhvi added.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sachin Pilot Sachin Pilot Indian politician

Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him [Video]

Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot's Office on July 13 released a video of MLAs sitting together. Pilot, who has openly rebelled against his party, claimed he has the support of 30 MLAs and that the Ashok Gehlot-led government is in minority. Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena among other MLAs were present at a hotel in Manesar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:08Published

Large part of media captured by Fascist interests: Rahul

 Even as Congress grappled with its latest political crisis with Sachin Pilot rising in revolt in Rajasthan, former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday that he..
IndiaTimes

Abhishek Singhvi Abhishek Singhvi Indian politician


Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Rajasthan political crisis: 'BTP MLAs with us', claims Congress [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: 'BTP MLAs with us', claims Congress

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary Chetan Dudi on July 13 said that the MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) are with his party and they were present at the legislative party meeting earlier today. "All I know is that their MLAs are with us. Both the MLAs are supporting Congress party. They were present at the legislative party meeting earlier today and they are present here as well." Recently, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) issued letter to its two MLAs to abstain in the event of a trust vote in the assembly. These two MLAs had earlier supported the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
'We have majority': Congress MLA Danish Abrar on Rajasthan political crisis [Video]

'We have majority': Congress MLA Danish Abrar on Rajasthan political crisis

Rajasthan Congress MLA Danish Abrar on Rajasthan political crisis assured that the party has the majority. He said, "There is no number game. The state government had majority, it still has the majority. We have more than the required number. We have 109 MLAs with us."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

I-T & ED raid ‘loyalists’ of besieged Rajasthan CM

 As the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan battled a siege within, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate teams on Monday conducted coordinated raids on offices..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tweetsbyparija

Punyasloka Parija RT @ANI: I consider Sachin Pilot one of the most talented, competent & impressive Congress men we have. He is a friends also. We all value… 1 hour ago

Niteshfearless

Nitesh Dubey 🇮🇳 (stay home - stay safe) RT @NewsMobileIndia: I consider Sachin Pilot one of the most talented, competent & impressive Congress men we have. He is a friends also. W… 2 hours ago

JhaJharaman2012

Raman kumar I consider Sachin Pilot one of the most talented, competent & impressive Congress men we have. He is a friends also… https://t.co/ecH6p1fBm2 3 hours ago

iamnakul

NAKUL PATIL Sachin Pilot is one the most talented, impressive and patient leaders of the Congress party. It's sad to see him in… https://t.co/8ymARPGJsS 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on Pilot's defiance, Gehlot's show of strength, & other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Pilot's defiance, Gehlot's show of strength, & other stories

Congress rebel and Rajasthan deputy chief minister, Sachin Piliot, remains defiant despite over 100 lawmakers attending the party’s legislature meet in capital Jaipur and passing a resolution backing..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:11Published
Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow [Video]

Rajasthan political crisis: Randeep Surjewala requests Sachin Pilot to come for CLP meeting tomorrow

Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala on Rajasthan politics said that Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held at 10 am on July 14. He said, "To discuss political situation another Congress..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go? [Video]

Rajasthan cliffhanger: Will Sachin Pilot stay with Congress or will he go?

Months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh collapsed, now the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has been hit by rebellion. Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot refused to attend the party's..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:24Published