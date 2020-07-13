Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi

Amid political tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Congress National Spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi on July 14 said that he considers Sachin Pilot one of the most talented, competent and impressive Congress men we have.

He further stated, "We all value him in the party.

He should come and air his grievances, floor is open.

All people are prepared to listen to him." "He may have genuine grievances but where I draw a red flag is that if you try to topple a govt or hurt your own Congress party.

I think everything except that red flag is accepted in party.

It's a capacious party.

I urge, request, beg him to exercise that right." Singhvi added.