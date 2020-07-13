Sachin Pilot one of most talented Congress man, party willing to listen to him: Singhvi

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sachin Pilot Indian politician
Sachin Pilot's office releases video of Rajasthan MLAs supporting him
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Large part of media captured by Fascist interests: RahulEven as Congress grappled with its latest political crisis with Sachin Pilot rising in revolt in Rajasthan, former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday that he..
IndiaTimes
Abhishek Singhvi Indian politician
Indian National Congress Political party in India
Rajasthan political crisis: 'BTP MLAs with us', claims Congress
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31Published
'We have majority': Congress MLA Danish Abrar on Rajasthan political crisis
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:09Published
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
I-T & ED raid ‘loyalists’ of besieged Rajasthan CMAs the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan battled a siege within, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate teams on Monday conducted coordinated raids on offices..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources