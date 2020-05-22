|
|
|
|
'Little Voice' Cast Says Working With Sara Bareilles Was A Dream Come True
|
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:01s - Published
'Little Voice' Cast Says Working With Sara Bareilles Was A Dream Come True
From the same team that brought audiences "Waitress: The Musical" comes the new Apple TV+ series "Little Voice".
While speaking with ET Canada, castmates Brittany O'Grady, Colton Ryan and Sean Teale say that working with executive producer Sara Bareilles was a dream come true
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Little Voice Trailer
Little Voice — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - Plot synopsis: From Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a new..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:08Published
|
Little Voice - First Look
Little Voice — First Look - Apple TV+ - From Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a new coming-of-age drama series..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:01Published
|
|