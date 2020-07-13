Hospitals in need of plasma donations as COVID-19 cases in Florida spike

HER DEATH WAS CONFIRMED EXACTLYSEVEN YEARS AFTER CO-STAR COREYMONTEITH DIED.IN THE PAST TWO DAYS, FLORIDAHAS SEEN MORE NEW COVID-19 CASESTHAN ALMOST ANY OTHER PLACE INTHE ENTIRE WORLD.AT LEE HEALTH, THEY HAVE MORETHAN 300 COVID PATIENTS RIGHTNOW, BUT THE BEST TREATMENT ISIN SHORT SUPPLY.FOX 4 REPORTER ROB MANCH SPOKEWITH LEE HEALTH TODAY ABOUT THENEED FOR PLASMA DONATIONS.INTRO:I’m outside Cape Coral hospital,which is one of the sites thatLee Health has set up for plasmadonations from people who havealready recovered from COVID-19.That plasma gives a boost to asick patient’s immune system tohelp them fight off the virus.But right now, there’s notenough of it to go around.PKG:Jeremy Puckett, Blood CenterSupervisor:"We’re needing units everysingle day to be donated, andwe’re not meeting that goal."Jeremy Puckett is the bloodcenter supervisor for Lee Healthhospitals.He says the need for what iscalled Convalescent Plasma hasincreased dramatically.Jeremy Puckett, Blood CenterSupervisor:"We’ve transfused over 250units since the outbreakstarted, and are looking totransfuse anywhere from 12 to 15units a day right now.

So thedemand is very very high."The demand is so high, becausecases are rising so fast allacross the state of Florida.Dr. Jon Kling with NCH Hospitalput it into perspective on acall with reporters Monday.Dr. Jon Kling, NCH Interim COO:"Florida reported a recordincrease of more than 15,000 newcases of COVID-19 in 24 hours onSunday.

If Florida were acountry, it would rank 4th inthe world for the most new casesin a day."And the rise in cases has led toa rise in demand forconvalescent plasma all overFlorida.I talked to the organization OneBlood, which works all acrossthe state, but also suppliesblood to Lehigh Regional andPhysicians Regional hospitals."Over the past couple of weeks,One Blood has seen over a 50percent increase in demand fororders of Convalescent Plasma,which is extraordinary."Susan Forbes says, the only waythey can possibly meet thedemand for plasma is with peopleall across the state comingforward to help."The need is ongoing, and thereis no end in sight.""Please, reach out, contact us,let us know that you had apositive result.

We’ll gothrough an initial screeningprocess, and then get youscheduled to donate as soon aspossible."TAG:And if you are someone who hasrecovered from COVID-19 andwould like to help out bdonating your plasma, Lee Healthhas a dedica