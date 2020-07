Vegas Golden Knights return to ice for training camp Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:46s - Published 2 minutes ago Vegas Golden Knights return to ice for training camp For the first time in four months, the Vegas Golden Knights practiced as a team at City National Arena, as the NHL entered Phase 3 of its Return to Play plan. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOR THE FIRST TIME IN FOURMONTHS, THE VEGAS GOLDENKNIGHTS WERE ABLE TO PRACTICEAS A FULL TEAM.BEFORE THE PAUSE, THE GOLDENKNIGHTS SAY THEY WERE REALLYCLICKING AND THE QUESTION ISNOW CAN THEY BRING BACK THATMOMENTUMFOUR MONTHS LATER."WHEN THE PAUSE HAPPENED WEWERE PROBABLY PLAYING OUR BESTHOCKEY OF THE SEASON SO WE JUSTGOTTA PICK UP WHERE WE LEFTOFF." THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTSWERE LEADING THE PACIFICDIVISION WHEN THE NHL ABRUPTLYPAUSED THE SEASON BACK IN MID-MARCH.AND ALTHOUGH TRAINING CAMPOFFICIALLY BEGAN TODAY, THEGOLDEN KNIGHTS HAVE SPENT THELAST FOUR OR WEEKS GETTINGTHEIR LEGS UNDER THEM, WORKINGOUT IN SMALL GROUPS."WHEN YOU START BACK, YOU'RE ALITTLE SORE, THE HIPS, THEGROIN, BUT WE'VE BEEN THROUGHTHAT ALREADY AND WE'RE ALREADYSCRIMMAGING SO IT'S ALL ABOUTGETTING THAT GAME SPEED BACK."PUTTING IN THE WORK DURINGEVEN EXPECTED THEM TO BE FIRSTDAY SO GOOD STUFF." THE GOLDENKNIGHTS WILL NEED A LOT MORE'GOOD STUFF' TO MAKE A RUN INTHIS YEAR'S UNPRECEDENTEDPLAYOFFS."PEOPLE ARE GOING TO REMEMBERWHO WON THE STANLEY CUP AND ITHINK IT MIGHT BE THE TOUGHESTSTANLEY CUP TO WIN." WHY?BECAUSE TEAMS ARE AT FULL-STRENGTH.PLAYERS ARE HEALTHY AND HUNGRYFOR 13 DAYS.THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS WILL TRAVELTO THEIR HUB CITY, EDMONTON, ONJULY 26TH AND WILL BEGIN PLAYON AUGUST 3RD AGAINST DALLAS.REPORTING, JK 13 ACTION NEWS.THE N-H-L SAYS..DURING ITS PHASE TWO..30 PLAYERS TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19 OUT OF NEARLY5-THOUSAND





