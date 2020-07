PewDiePie Mocks YouTubers' Apology And Calls Out Tati Westbrook Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 01:07s - Published 1 week ago PewDiePie Mocks YouTubers' Apology And Calls Out Tati Westbrook On July 11th, Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie mocked other YouTubers’ apology videos in a broadcast titled “Apology Livestream.” He tried to show his audience how easy it is to fake an apology and implied that some apology videos are just for show. 0

