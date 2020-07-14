Community college athletics delayed until next year

College's are making moves for sports to potentially return amid the coronavirus pandemic... brandon benitez has more... the governing body for athletic for junior colleges in our area has finally made a decision on what to do for fall sports... out of three return options for the california community college athletic association -- the board decided on what's called the contingency plan which means fall sports are still alive -- but delayed... that was handed out to each college.

We didn't get to select which plan we were going to play.

The contingency plan has no fall sports actually occuring in the fall but they deemed that right now that's just not safe so everything's been pushed to the spring/// we're dissapointed that we had to change and move our fall sports to the spring but the number one thing that we're concerned with is the safety of our athletes, the safety of our staff and that's what we've got to be concerned about.

And it's a delay giving 110 california community colleges some much needed time to prepare as schedule conflicts may arise... they will overlap quite a bit and so now we're going to put together the schedules and then of course we're going to have to put together all of the protocols about the game, the game workers, the game personnel, the fields, the space, the travel.

A lot to consider.

Both butte and shasta might see these changes affect not only the teams -- but the communities too... there's a lot of things that we've talked about but we're not there yet with the fan protocol and with fans to the game that's kind of on the back burner.

We don't worry about fans if we can't have the sport.

Something that would be devastating for people like keishaun creel who's spent the last two years with the roadrunners football squad... it gives people a chance to get an education especially for people like me.

I don't come from a high income family and out of high school i wasn't heavily recruited so this is the perfect chance for you to put your name on the map and continue going to school because without football i probably would not be in school it may be a while before the pig skin can finally be thrown out on the field but the overall sentiment is better late than never.

In oroville brandon benitez action news now coverage you can count on... athletic director's from both shasta and butte college say any plans for sports to return run through each school's president and board of trustees...